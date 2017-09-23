Play

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves.

Hernandez is just 3-for-28 against Saturday's opposing starter, Julio Teheran, so manager Pete Mackanin decided to hold him out Saturday. With Hernandez out, J.P. Crawford will move over and cover the keystone for the Phillies.

