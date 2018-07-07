Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not starting Saturday
Hernandez left Friday's rout over the Pirates early after fouling a ball off his foot and is not in Saturday's lineup, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The injury appears to be a minor one as Hernandez is available off the bench if necessary. Jesmuel Valentin will take Hernandez's place in the field and in the lineup, leading off and playing second base.
