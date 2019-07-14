Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not starting Sunday
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hernandez has a .364/.394/.443 slash line in his last 23 games, but he'll take a seat Sunday. Scott Kingery steps in at second base while Adam Haseley starts in center field in the series finale.
