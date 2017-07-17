Hernandez (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Hernandez ultimately missed a little over a month due to a left oblique strain. Manager Pete Mackanin went on the record saying that he'll use Hernandez in a leadoff role upon activation, which could help him pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt. The 27-year-old is batting .277 with five homers and six steals this year. To make room for him on the active roster, Aaron Altherr (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list.