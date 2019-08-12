Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: On base four times in loss

Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Each of Hernadez's hits were singles, including a grounder up the middle that plated two runs in the third inning. The three-hit game was his seventh of the season but first since June 30. Overall, the 29-year-old is slashing .283/.328/.400 with eight homers and 51 RBI in 478 at-bats.