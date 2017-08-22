Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: On bench for Game 2
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Hernandez slugged his eighth homer of the season in Game 1 of the doubleheader but also struck out three times in his five plate appearances. He'll give way to Pedro Florimon at second base for Game 2.
