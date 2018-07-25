Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Hernandez is not in the lineup versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Hernandez went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts during Tuesday's game. That marked his first game back in the lineup since Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader due to some lingering foot soreness, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him receive a day off, especially following Tuesday's 16-inning affair. Jesmuel Valentin will start at second base and bat eighth.
