Hernandez is not in the lineup versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Hernandez went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts during Tuesday's game. That marked his first game back in the lineup since Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader due to some lingering foot soreness, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him receive a day off, especially following Tuesday's 16-inning affair. Jesmuel Valentin will start at second base and bat eighth.