Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Plates three Sunday
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the Marlins.
Hernandez helped the Phillies to a five-run lead in the fourth inning after delivering a three RBI triple. He'll head into the second half after recording a hit in each of his last five games, going 8-for-19 with three walks and one extra-base hit over that span.
