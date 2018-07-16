Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the Marlins.

Hernandez helped the Phillies to a five-run lead in the fourth inning after delivering a three RBI triple. He'll head into the second half after recording a hit in each of his last five games, going 8-for-19 with three walks and one extra-base hit over that span.