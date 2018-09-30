Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Plates two on single
Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single in Saturday's win against the Braves.
Hernandez plated Jose Bautista and Scott Kingery in the bottom of the seventh to open up the scoring for an eventual 3-0 Phillies win. The second baseman's combination of 14 home runs and 19 stolen bases, gathered over a whopping 160 games and 704 plate appearances, has kept him close to must-start territory in many mixed leagues -- especially in formats where his shareholders can utilize his .357 OBP. The 28-year-old has one more possible game to add to his already useful season and should head into 2019 fantasy drafts as a potentially profitable bargain -- unless the Phillies throw a wrench into his playing-time access with their roster construction.
