Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Plays hero Saturday

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over Atlanta.

His fourth-inning solo shot off Touki Toussaint gave the Phillies a brief 4-2 lead, and Hernandez then smacked a two-run single in the ninth to cap the scoring on the night. It was his seventh homer on the year but first since May 28, and the 29-year-old slashed a brutal .121/.188/.190 during the 15-game power outage, The Phillies are still trying to find a solution in the leadoff spot in the wake of Andrew McCutchen's season-ending knee injury, though, so if Hernandez can heat up again he might get another look at the top of the order.