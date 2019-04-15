Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Marlins.

Hernandez launched a solo blast to right in the fourth inning and swiped his second bag of the season in the ninth after reaching first base on a single. Although his speed is certainly a perk of his game, he's batting .200 and owns a .268 OBP through 13 games in 2019, thus limiting opportunities to make an impact on the basepaths early on. Hernandez has finished with 15 or more stolen bases in each of his previous four seasons and tied a career-high by swiping 19 bases a year ago.

More News
Our Latest Stories