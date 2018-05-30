Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

In addition to coming around to score twice as well, the steal was his 10th of the season in just 12 attempts and put him more than halfway toward topping his career-high 19 stolen bases. With seven home runs and 20 RBI, the 28-year-old is also already within reach of his personal-bests in those departments of nine and 39, respectively. After reaching base a career-best five times Tuesday, Hernandez sports a .269/.380/.431 slash line on the year.