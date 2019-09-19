Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Reaches base three times

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Thursday against the Braves.

Hernandez reached base three times, all of which came on base knocks. After a slow start to the month, he's recorded at least one hit in nine of his last 11 starts. He's also scored six runs and driven in nine in that span. Overall, he's maintained a .285/.339/.409 line across 150 games this season.