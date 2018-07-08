Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Remains sidelined Sunday
Hernandez (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez fouled a ball off his foot Friday and has been held out of the lineup the last two days. The 28-year-old may be available off the bench same as Saturday since it's apparently a relatively minor injury, with Jesmuel Valentin again starting at second base for the Phillies.
