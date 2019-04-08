Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Retreats to bench
Hernandez is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hernandez is hitting just .179/.250/.286 through eight games this season, so he'll take a seat for Monday's series opener in an effort to clear his head. Scott Kingery is starting at second base and hitting seventh in his stead.
