Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Hernandez (foot) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Hernandez had been out of the lineup for the past two games while dealing with lingering foot soreness which dated back to when he fouled a ball off his foot in early July. The issue is evidently not a major one, as he was able to come in off the bench in both games and is now back in the lineup. Given that he missed time over two weeks after the incident occurred, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit again in the near future.
