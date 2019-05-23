Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Riding pine in series finale
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Scott Kingery will man the keystone while Hernandez takes a seat after 17 straight starts. Unless he appears off the bench in the series finale, Hernandez will look to extend his hitting streak to seven games when he likely returns to the lineup Friday in Milwaukee.
