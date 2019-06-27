Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Running hot at plate

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, run and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Hernandez is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, with Wednesday's effort marking the sixth straight game in which he's recorded multiple hits. Though he wasn't able to lock down the leadoff job following Andrew McCutchen's (knee) season-ending injury earlier this month, Hernandez should still offer solid across-the-board production even while batting in the lower half of a strong Phillies lineup. He'll pick up another start at second base in Thursday's series finale and move up from seventh to sixth in the order with J.T. Realmuto getting a breather.