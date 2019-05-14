Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs Monday in the Phillies' 7-4 win over the Brewers.

The second baseman has reached base in all but one of his 10 starts in May and is sitting on a 1.186 OPS for the month. Perhaps as a result of Hernandez's strong production of late, manager Gabe Kapler moved him up a spot in the lineup from seventh to sixth. If Hernandez sticks as the No. 6 hitter, he should continue to see plenty of run-producing opportunities while batting directly behind Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto.