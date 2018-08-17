Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal, an RBI double and three runs scored in the second half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Hernandez was poor along with most of his teammates in the blowout lost in the first game of the day, but came alive for the nightcap. He stole home with an excellent slide while Nick Williams was caught in a rundown in the second inning, his 15th steal of the season. He's on pace for 20 steals, which would beat his career high by one. The second baseman has also already set a career high with 10 homers.