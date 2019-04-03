Hernandez will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Nationals.

Just as he suggested would be the case when he met with the media late in spring training, manager Gabe Kapler has committed to using Hernandez in the bottom half of the order to begin the season. In fact, Kapler has rolled out the exact same lineup for each of the Phillies' first five games, deploying Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura as the Nos. 1 and 2 hitters while slotting Hernandez seventh. With three runs scored along with a stolen base through the first four games, Hernandez's fantasy value hasn't totally collapsed, but his long-term outlook is undoubtedly hampered by no longer slotting in as the Phillies' leadoff man like he has in previous seasons.