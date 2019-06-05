Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Settling into leadoff role
Hernandez leads off Wednesday against the Padres for the second straight game.
With Andrew McCutchen (knee) out for the season, the Phillies needed to find a leadoff hitter, and Hernandez is a decent enough fit for the role. His .355 career on-base percentage is a fine mark for a table-setter, and he has a fair amount of speed (though he's stolen only three bases so far this season). Hitting in front of Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins should be a nice boost to Hernandez's value if he's able to remain in the role.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Clubs two-run homer•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Riding pine in series finale•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Grabs three hits in win•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Scores three times in win•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Thrives in leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Leading off Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...