Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Settling into leadoff role

Hernandez leads off Wednesday against the Padres for the second straight game.

With Andrew McCutchen (knee) out for the season, the Phillies needed to find a leadoff hitter, and Hernandez is a decent enough fit for the role. His .355 career on-base percentage is a fine mark for a table-setter, and he has a fair amount of speed (though he's stolen only three bases so far this season). Hitting in front of Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins should be a nice boost to Hernandez's value if he's able to remain in the role.