Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Singles three times
Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk in Thursday's victory against Baltimore.
It's been an odd July for Hernandez; Thursday's outing gives him four multi-hit games this month while he's gone hitless in the other seven contests. He has just one RBI and two stolen bases during that span and he's been held without a homer since June 20.
