Hernandez will sit for the second straight game Monday against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Though Hernandez will miss his second straight game, he'll only end up with one day off, as he appeared in the first half of Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres. Still, it's odd to see him sit again, as he hasn't been reportedly dealing with any injuries and has a .937 OPS over his last eight games. Trevor Plouffe will start at second base in his place.