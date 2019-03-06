Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Sitting again Wednesday
Hernandez (hip) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Blue Jays.
The Phillies relayed Tuesday that Hernandez is progressing as expected from his Grade 1 right hip flexor strain, but he's likely still at least a few days away from rejoining the Grapefruit League lineup.
