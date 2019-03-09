Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Sitting out again
Hernandez (hip) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
Hernandez took a notable step forward in his recovery from the hip injury Thursday by facing pitching in live batting practice, suggesting his return to the Phillies' spring lineup could be forthcoming. Manager Gabe Kapler suggested prior to camp that he viewed Hernandez as an "ideal leadoff hitter," but the club's recent blockbuster acquisition of Bryce Harper could ultimately push Hernandez down in the batting order as the skipper looks to find the optimal arrangement this spring.
