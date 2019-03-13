Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Slated to play Thursday
Hernandez (hip) is scheduled to rejoin the Phillies' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday for one of the team's split-squad games versus the Pirates and Rays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies could limit Hernandez to a designated-hitter role while he works back from a right hip strain, which has kept him out of action since late February. His availability in any capacity suggests he's on track to be ready for Opening Day, though the missed time may have hurt Hernandez's case for emerging as the Phillies' primary leadoff man. Hernandez has handled that role for the better part of the past four seasons, but the offseason additions of Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto could push Hernandez all the way down to the No. 8 or 9 spot.
