Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

He was also caught stealing for the second time in seven attempts, providing just about the only blemish on his day. The 27-year-old has been turning in an impressive campaign leading off in an improved Philadelphia lineup, as he's slashing .313/.431/.434. Provided he keeps getting on base at such a regular clip, he should see plenty of chances to both rack up steals and runs scored.