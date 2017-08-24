Hernandez doubled, tripled, walked and scored a run over the course of five plate appearances Wednesday against the Marlins.

He hit a bit of a skid while the Phillies were out on the West Coast, going 2-for-23 over a five-game span, but Hernandez has collected three extra-base hits in two games since returning home. Although the increase in steals fantasy owners were hoping for hasn't materialized this year, he's been successful at a far better rate than last season while increasing his power contributions and remaining a reliable source of on-base ability. There's certainly fantasy value in that, although he's better used in deeper formats.