Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Still not ready for games
Hernandez (hip) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Hernandez remains without a clear timeline to return to game action after he was diagnosed Thursday with a Grade 1 right hip flexor strain. Non-roster invitee Sean Rodriguez will spell Hernandez at the keystone in Tuesday's exhibition, but Scott Kingery would be the more likely candidate to serve as the primary option at the position should Hernandez's absence stretch into the regular season.
