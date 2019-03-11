Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Still out Monday
Hernandez (hip) remains out Monday against the Rays.
This hip strain continues to linger, and with an off day Tuesday, it is not surprising that Hernandez was held out to start the week. He has taken batting practice since suffering the injury, but it remains to be seen when he will return to the lineup.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Sitting out again•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Takes batting practice•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Idle for Thursday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Still not ready for games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...