Hernandez (foot) made an appearance as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates, striking out in his lone at-bat.

Hernandez has been excluded from the lineup the last two games while battling the foot injury, but has been deployed as a pinch hitter in both contests. His usage off the bench provides optimism that he'll avoid the disabled list, but it's unclear if manager Gabe Kapler will insert the second baseman back into the lineup for either half of the Phillies' doubleheader Monday against the Mets.