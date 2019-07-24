Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Stuck in slump
Hernandez will bat leadoff and start at second base Wednesday against the Tigers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler has elected to bump slumping leadoff man Scott Kingery down to second in the order, opening up the table-setting role for Hernandez in the series finale. The lineup adjustment may only be a temporary one for the Phillies, as Hernandez hasn't been demonstrably better than Kingery of late. Over 11 games since the All-Star break, Hernandez is slashing .200/.217/.222.
