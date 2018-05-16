Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Swats fifth homer Wednesday
Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.
The second baseman is now hitting just .235 (12-for-51) in May, but he does have three of his five home runs on the season during the month. Hernandez continues to hit at the top of the lineup for the Phillies, and he's responded by getting on base in 20 straight games, posting a .359 OBP over that stretch.
