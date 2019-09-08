Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Swats ninth homer

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

He led off the game with his ninth homer of the year, and that was all the offense Drew Smyly and the Phillies bullpen would need. The long ball was the first for Hernandez in over a month, but his .281/.333/.397 slash line is solid and he's now tied his career high in RBI with 60.