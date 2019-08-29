Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Tallies three RBI
Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Phillies' 12-3 win over the Pirates.
The three RBI matched Hernandez's output from his previous 13 games combined. The second baseman served as the Phillies' leadoff man throughout the three-game series in Miami over the weekend, but he's since moved down to the sixth spot in the order following Bryce Harper's return from paternity leave. The drop in the lineup may hurt Hernandez's ability to score runs, but batting behind the likes of Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura should translate to an uptick in RBI opportunities.
