Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win at St. Louis.

Hernandez received his first start of the season at the top of the order Wednesday and ended up powering Philadelphia's offense. The 28-year-old is slashing .305/.363/.458 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 131 at-bats, and is batting .357 over the last 25 games.