Manager Gabe Kapler said he expects Hernandez to slot in as the Phillies' No. 6 or 7 hitter once the regular season begins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kapler's batting order may have some fluidity as the season unfolds, but Hernandez's move to the bottom half of the lineup to begin the campaign represents a sizable blow to his fantasy value. His run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities in particular will likely take a massive hit since he won't have the luxury of batting in front of the stellar quartet of Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies plan to use Andrew McCutchen as their table setter, with Kapler citing the veteran outfielder's combination of on-base skills and power as the main reasoning behind the decision.