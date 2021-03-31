Manager Joe Girardi said Anderson will start the Phillies' fifth game of the season April 6 against the Mets, Pat Gallen of CBS 3 Philadelphia reports.

Anderson and fellow Phillies newcomer Matt Moore were able to secure the final two spots in the rotation over Vince Velasquez, who will begin the season in the bullpen. The 33-year-old posted a career-best 10.7 K/9 for the Blue Jays in 2020, but he was hit hard when he wasn't making bats miss, giving up 45 hits -- including 11 home runs -- in 33.2 innings. While he held batters to a .157 average this spring, Anderson still served up two home runs in 14.2 innings. He looks like a less-than-ideal streaming option against a Mets squad that boasts one of baseball's more potent lineups from top to bottom.