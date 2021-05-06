Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander got handed a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but Anderson couldn't last long enough to collect the resulting win as he needed 92 pitches (49 strikes) to record 13 outs. He has yet to pitching more than five innings in any start this season, and Anderson will take a 5.54 ERA and 21:14 K:BB through 26 innings into his next outing.