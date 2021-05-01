Anderson (1-3) earned the win Friday versus the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Anderson gave up a leadoff single to Pete Alonso in the sixth inning, and reliever JoJo Romero allowed him to score. The 33-year-old Anderson was at the plate for the Phillies' two runs Friday. The right-hander struck out but reached on a passed ball, and both Brad Miller and Andrew Knapp were able to dart home to score on the play. Anderson has an unimpressive 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 19:10 k:BB across 21.2 innings in five outings. He projects to face the Brewers next week.