Anderson won't start against the Mets on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Monday's game will be made up as a doubleheader Tuesday, so Anderson could be in line to start one of the two games in the twin bill. The right-hander took the loss in his season debut against the Mets, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings.