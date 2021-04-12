Anderson won't start against the Mets on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Monday's game will be made up as a doubleheader Tuesday, so Anderson could be in line to start one of the two games in the twin bill. The right-hander took the loss in his season debut against the Mets, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Chase Anderson: Solid effort in Tuesday's loss•
-
Phillies' Chase Anderson: Begins year as No. 5 starter•
-
Phillies' Chase Anderson: Signs with Phillies•
-
Chase Anderson: Toronto declines 2021 option•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Nabs first win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Moving to bullpen•