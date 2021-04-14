Anderson didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings, He struck out three.

Dominic Smith tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning, but Anderson was able to avoid any further damage despite steady traffic on the bases. The right-hander tossed 44 of 74 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.00 ERA and mediocre 6:5 K:BB through nine innings into his next outing, set for Monday at home against the Giants.