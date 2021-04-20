Anderson (0-2) took the loss Monday as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander exited after throwing 70 pitches (47 strikes), but there was only one offering Anderson would like to have back -- a third-inning curveball he left over the plate that Brandon Belt deposited in the seats in right field for the game's only offense. Anderson has a 4.15 ERA and 11:5 K:BB through 13 innings, but he'll be a very risky fantasy option in his next outing Sunday on the road against the Rockies in Coors Field.