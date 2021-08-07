Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 5.

Anderson had a rough outing against the Nationals on Wednesday and allowed three home runs in four innings, and he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation after he was diagnosed with a triceps injury. The Phillies will be able to skip his scheduled start early next week since the team has a day off Monday, but they haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation if he misses more than the minimum of 10 days.