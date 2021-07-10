Anderson made his third rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, tossing 65 pitches (40 strikes) while working three innings and surrendering four earned runs on six hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

Anderson hasn't pitched for the Phillies since May 31 after being placed on the COVID-19-related list on two occasions. The right-hander resumed game action with the Triple-A club nearly a month later, and the Phillies appear to be building him up for starting duty. Given his poor results with the big club earlier this season (7.34 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 38 innings) and in light of his underwhelming outing Friday, Anderson likely won't warrant much consideration for the big-league rotation once activated. Instead, he'll presumably serve as a long-relief option if the Phillies don't elect to designate him for assignment.