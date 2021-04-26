Anderson (0-3) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out just two over 3.2 innings in a defeat to the Rockies on Sunday.

Anderson was cruising along through the first three innings but completely fell apart in the fourth. He ended up loading the bases with a walk and proceeded to allow back-to-back RBI singles before walking another batter to keep all the bases occupied. Phillies' manager Joe Girardi decided he had seen enough and brought in David Hale to try and finish the inning. He ended up watching Trevor Story trot around the bases after crushing a hanging curveball over the wall in left for a grand slam. Anderson ended up being charged six runs in the inning and now owns a 6.48 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP over 16.2 innings. He'll be in search of his first win this season when he takes the bump against the Mets on Friday.