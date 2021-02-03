Anderson signed a contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Anderson's $9.5 million contract option was declined by the Blue Jays in late October, but he agreed to terms with Philadelphia ahead of the 2021 campaign. The righty posted a career-worst 7.22 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 33.2 innings with the Blue Jays in 2020 but will attempt to return to form in 2021 after recording a 3.83 ERA over four seasons with Milwaukee. He should be one of several pitchers competing for a back-end rotation spot with the Phillies during spring training.
