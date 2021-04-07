Anderson (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings as the Phillies fell 8-4 to the Mets.

The veteran right-hander didn't pitch badly while throwing 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and only made one real mistake, which Dominic Smith deposited in the seats for a two-run shot, but the Phillies weren't able to level the score and take him off the hook for the loss after initially falling behind in the fourth inning. Anderson lines up for a road rematch with the Mets in his next outing set for Monday.