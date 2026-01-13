The Phillies acquired Shugart from the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Francisco Loreto, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Shugart had been designated for assignment last week and is now headed across the state. The right-hander appeared in 35 games for the Pirates in 2025, finishing with a 3.40 ERA and 31:17 K:BB over 45 innings. Shugart will compete for a spot in the Phillies' bullpen, but he has minor-league options remaining.